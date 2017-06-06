Rockies Gameday Preview – Cleveland vs. Colorado

In a rare two game series, the Cleveland Indians will take a trip to Coors Field tonight at 6:40pm and face off against the Colorado Rockies. This is the first time the Indians are in the Mile High City since 2008, when the Rockies dominated that series by sweeping Cleveland 3-0 and outscoring the Indians 20-7.

Colorado is currently in first place in the National League West, but not far behind them are the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are only a single game back.

“One-game leads in May don’t mean anything,” Rockies first baseman Mark Reynolds said. “But it’s nice to be at the top.”

Colorado is coming home off a series win against San Diego. The Rox won 10-1 on Saturday, and won again Sunday, 3-1. The Rockies are 20-10 on the road, however they have struggled at home with 15 wins and 13 losses.

The Cleveland Indians are one game behind the division leading Minnesota Twins, and are looking to defend their American League Pennant. The Tribe lost the weekend series to the Kansas City Royals. The Indians are 17-12 on the road and 1-5 in interleague play, getting swept by third place Arizona 3-0, and splitting the two games series against Cincinnati.

Antonio Senzatela will be the starter for Colorado. The surprising 22-year-old rookie ace has seven wins and two losses in just 11 games, with a 3.49 ERA. Despite striking out a career-high seven batters in five innings May 31, the performance still resulted in a loss for Senzatela. He allowed four runs on five hits.

“In May, I think I’ve missed too much pitches up in the zone and my fastball command in my last three starts before this one hasn’t been very good.” said Senzatela, who was handed his first loss on the last day of May.

Rockies manager Bud Black still has faith in his young starters.

“These are talented young pitchers,” first-year manager for the Colorado Rockies Bud Black said. “If they weren’t, they would be pitching where they are now, but they are going to have to make adjustments over the season, because other teams are going to start to figure them out some. It’s going to be up to us to counterpunch.”

Facing Senzatela is second year starter Mike Clevinger. Clevinger has pitched only 29 innings, but the lack of experience doesn’t show with his 32 strikeouts on the year, and a 3.10 ERA. His last start was a loss against the Oakland Athletics, where he allowed three runs on five hits in 6.2 innings.

The Rockies will conclude this two game series on Wednesday at 1:10pm. The projected pitcher for the Indians is Trevor Bauer. German Marquez is scheduled to start for the Rockies.

After this quick two game series, Colorado will head to the windy city on Thursday and take on the Cubs in a 4-game series. The Rockies won 2-of-3 games when they played in Chicago last year, and won the series between them 2-1 earlier this season at home in May.