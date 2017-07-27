The Shaky Experience Episode 8 PLRLS Interview

Welcome to The Shaky Experience Episode 8 Artscape Review PLRLS Interview, our host James Richard Lane, reviews his time at Artscape 2017 in his home town of Baltimore, Maryland. James had the pleasure of seeing many talented musicians throughout the weekend including Them Animals, Raindeer, The Lushpockets, Wing Dam, Natural Velvet, PLRLS, Bloomer, as well as many more. The festival closed out with Baltimore locals PLRLS. James had the privilege of interviewing PLRLS after their set which you can hear on this week’s episode. The show also reviews James’ time in Baltimore, getting interviewed by his home town newspaper, and informing the listener about this weekend’s activities such as The Underground Music Showcase.

Episode 8 (7/27/17): Artscape Review/PLRS interview

1. Arctic Monkeys – Teddy Picker

2. The Lush Pockets – Where You Spend Your Night?

3. Franz Ferdinand – Right Action

4. Citizens! – True Romance

5. Colfax Speed Queen – Bathtub Crank

6. Bloomer – Distracter

8. PLRLS – Unhand Me

9. Wing Dam – I’m Wild

10. Them Animals – Losing Feeling

11. Pelvis Presley – Compadre

Author: James Lane James Richard Lane is originally from Baltimore, Maryland. He moved to Denver August 2016 to pursue new endeavors. He joined the MET Radio staff in May 2017 to bring a fresh, exciting sound to the station. James’ background is in entertainment and marketing. He’s been identified on television shows (The Price Is Right, House Of Cards, Veep) and movies (The Dark Knight Rises). He performs as a musician under Pelvis Presley (solo) and The Shaky Experience (as a collective). During his time in Baltimore, James hosted and performed monthly DIY shows in a hostel’s basement for nearly 3 years. James wanted to continue his legacy within the music scene in Denver by joining forces with Met Media.