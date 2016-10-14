erbertgerbetwebtop

Met Radio seeks MSU Denver house/techno DJ alumni

By Dayna L. Himot on October 14, 2016

Attention all Metropolitan State University of Denver alumni. This spring, DJ Dénouement of Met Media will be hosting alumni sessions radio shows in Studio 313 B on Met Radio. The show will feature MSU Denver Alumni DJ’s with hour long house and techno music mixes. If you want to be considered, please email Dénouement at deephzdj@gmail.com for more information.

Dayna L. Himot aka Dénouement is a staff writer at Metrosphere, Met Media DIME Project Manager, and Met Radio’s resident house and techno DJ.  A product of the late eighties and early nineties underground club scene, she considers herself a diehard New Englander. In reality she prides herself in the cultural climate of wherever she is. Her passion for social documentation via sound, prose, and experience was spurred at a young age. With two sons in high school, she now is a junior at MSU Denver minoring in French with a concentration in social documentary journalism.

