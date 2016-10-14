Met Radio seeks MSU Denver house/techno DJ alumni

Attention all Metropolitan State University of Denver alumni. This spring, DJ Dénouement of Met Media will be hosting alumni sessions radio shows in Studio 313 B on Met Radio. The show will feature MSU Denver Alumni DJ’s with hour long house and techno music mixes. If you want to be considered, please email Dénouement at deephzdj@gmail.com for more information.

Check out last summers spotlight on MSU Denver Alumni Ian R. Dougherty aka DJ E.n.D

–

Dayna L. Himot aka Dénouement is a staff writer at Metrosphere, Met Media DIME Project Manager, and Met Radio’s resident house and techno DJ. A product of the late eighties and early nineties underground club scene, she considers herself a diehard New Englander. In reality she prides herself in the cultural climate of wherever she is. Her passion for social documentation via sound, prose, and experience was spurred at a young age. With two sons in high school, she now is a junior at MSU Denver minoring in French with a concentration in social documentary journalism.