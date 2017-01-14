How Invicta FC 21 Can Help Fuel UFC 145 Women’s Division

Saturday night the Invicta FC Interim Featherweight (145) title is on the line between 26-year-old Megan Anderson and grizzled veteran Charmaine “Not So Sweet” Tweet. Invicta FC President Shannon Knapp upgraded the fight to a title bout after Cris Cyborg’s absence to fight in the UFC and recent troubles with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). After being flagged by the USADA with a failed drug test and other health problems, Cris Cyborg is not in a position to pursue the UFC Women’s Featherweight title or defend her Invicta FC title.

With so much uncertainty about the new UFC Featherweight division – which should have had Cris Cyborg competing for the title – how does the UFC go about maturing such a shallow weight class?

The main event to Invicta FC 21 might have some answers. Both Anderson and Tweet have proven records, and judging by their stare down at the weigh-in, they are more than game. The UFC is known for looking at fighters who give their all in the cage. So win or lose, as long as these fighters put on a show Saturday night, it is in the UFC’s best interest to pay attention to this fight.

With many recent and notable UFC cards being headlined by women and the addition of the UFC Featherweight division, Women’s MMA is here to stay. Tune in Saturday night, January 14th to see how more of this story unfolds.

The seven-fight card streams live and exclusively via UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT. Enjoy a free weekend of UFC Fight Pass by visiting this link: http://www.ufc.com/news/UFC-FIGHT-PASS-Free-Weekend-Begins-This-Friday?id.

Editor’s note: You can follow Girl Fight Talk on Twitter for the latest updates from Invicta FC 21.