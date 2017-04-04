A Robber Bridegroom at Townhall

By Avery Anderson on April 4, 2017

This unique fairytale inspired musical about a robber bridegroom is now at Town Hall Arts Center.

______________________________________________________________________________________

Town Hall’s production of “The Robber Bridegroom, runs through Sunday April 30, 2017. Showtimes are Thursday, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm and 2pm on 4/15 and Sundays at 2pm.

 

Also playing:

42nd Street- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

Disenchanted- BDT Stage

Jesus Christ Superstar- Arvada Center

The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow- Vintage Theatre productions

One Response to "A Robber Bridegroom at Townhall"

  1. Pingback: "Disenchanted" Princesses in Boulder - My Met Media

Leave a Reply

Copyright 2016. All Rights Reserved. Metropolitan State University of Denver Met Media