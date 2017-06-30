Vintage Theatre Falls into a Ring of Fire

Ring of Fire plays at the Vintage Theatre through August 6.
Johnny Cash is regarded as one of the largest names in music history, it was only a matter of time until his music received its own jukebox musical.
Ring of Fire is a musical revue using 38 of Cash’s songs including I Walk the Line, Hurt, A Boy Named Sue, and Ring of Fire.
Vintage Theatre is bringing this country musical to Denver audiences with their own production.
The musical premiered on Broadway in 2006 running for only 57 performances. There is no cast instead the show features 6 players, as they are referred to, that perform the iconic songs. The original Broadway cast included local star and Tony Award nominee Beth Malone.
The production is not a Johnny Cash bio-show. Music director Eric Weinstein says that it is simply a music revue.
“We get to play a lot of great tunes and it loosely follows Johnny Cash’s life but for the most part it just a bunch of great songs,” he said.
The uniqueness of the production created different challenges than lead actors Ben Cowhick and Isabella Duran have come to expect.
“I thought it would be along the lines of Johnny Cash when in fact it’s a musical without any book and a play without any traditional script,” Cowhick said. “It’s a celebration of Johnny Cash’s music.”
“What we initially had to work with was absolutely nothing compared to what we are doing now,” Duran said.
The music is not just a copy of Cash’s music, the songs have been reworked by the cast.
“We experimented quite a bit with different instrumentations,” said Weinstein. “During rehearsals Benjamin would go pick up the banjo or Isabella would pick up a guitar or mandolin or piano and we just kept experimenting until we found the sound that fit our particular production.”
”We want to challenge that quintessential Johnny Cash sound,” Duran said. “It challenged us as musicians and theatre people to preserve that sound while still making it something that was ours.”
Unlike other musicals the cast and creative crew are able to experiment and create their own sound in the production.
“I love the fact that we have created our own product,” Weinstein. “We have found six puzzle pieces and made our own show out of it.”
Vintage Theatre’s Ring of Fire: Ticket information
- Conceived by William Meade and created by Richard Maltby, Jr.
- Directed by Kelly Van Oosbree
- Through Aug. 6
- 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, CO, 80010
- Tickets $27-$34
- For tickets, call 303-856-7830 or go to vintagetheatre.com
Performance schedule:
- 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Sundays;
Original air date August 18th, 2017
Author: Avery Anderson
Avery Anderson is the general manager of Met TV. He hosts “The Nightly Met,” an entertainment show that highlights local art and culture. He loves the theater and all art and is an advocate for local theater companies through his many stories. He also enjoys gardening and being outside.
Connect with him through email at aande133@msudenver.edu.
Saw the Johnny Cash shoe Ring of Fire, LOVED IT!! Isabella Duran is sensational, looking forward to seeing her in future productions.