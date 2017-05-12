Priscilla drives to the Aurora Fox

Acceptance, love and art are all things that the world needs and needs desperately now. Luckily Priscilla is here to save the day.

The Aurora Fox’s production of “Priscilla Queen of the Desert” brings audiences a message of acceptance, shows unending love and is a work of art.

Priscilla follows the story of two drag queens and a transgender women as they travel across the Australian outback in a bus to visit Tick’s (Todd Peckham) son and wife. Throughout the show we see these friends face several issues that any road trip would bring, mechanical issues, getting lost and fighting. On a larger scale though they face social issues such as homophobia and finding their own comfort zones.

Peckham, who plays the lead role, has the most growth as a character. Going from a man who is ashamed of himself because of the lack of a relationship that he has with his son, to not only have a relationship, but being the father that the boy always wanted.

Along for the ride as well is Adam (Rob Riney). Riney portrays a younger drag queen who’s perky, bright and at times obnoxious personality is a fun contrast to other characters.

Heather Lacy is a true work of art in this production. Her eloquent, mature and open version of Bernadette is not only compelling and enjoyable to watch, it is an inspiration.

The musical was based off the 1994 film and made it’s Broadway debut in 2011 and now makes its regional premiere at the Aurora Fox.

Helming the show as director/ choreographer is local arts journalist and host of InFocus Eden Lane. Lane makes her colorado directing debut after her recent role in the critically acclaimed “Trans Scripts” at the American Repertory Theater.

This will be the Aurora Fox’s final production of their 32nd season. This season was centered on stories that highlighted groups that were on the edge of society. Priscilla is a perfect pick as not only is it a fun and upbeat show that features songs like I Will Survive and It’s Raining Men, it tells the story and brings to light issues of one of the most marginalized groups in the world.

“Priscilla Queen of the Desert” is now playing at The Aurora Fox. Directed by Eden Lane. Staring: Todd Peckham, Heather Lacy and Rob Riney. Through May 28. For tickets visit aurorafox.org

