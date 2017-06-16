Photos: And Toto Too Play Crawl 2017

The annual And Toto Too Play Crawl took place Wednesday evening. This unique fundraiser takes audiences to 11 different locations to see short two minute plays. The plays are set and performed in places such as coffee shops, tattoo parlors and barber shops.
As with all productions by And Toto Too the plays were all written by women.
Meet the Cast: Emma Messenger in 'Mud Blue Sky'
Messenger plays Angie in The Edge Theater Company’s production of Mud Blue Sky.
Hometown: Birmingham, England. But I grew up in Texas.
Crawl for your theater
If one show is not enough for you during a night of theater then And Toto Too's annual Play Crawl fundraiser is the way to go.
A Colorado native returns home
You can't stop the beat at Town Hall
A fresh portrayal on a classic show
Priscilla drives to the Aurora Fox
Acceptance, love and art are all things that the world needs and needs desperately now. Luckily Priscilla is here to save the day.
"Misery" in Denver
“Paul Sheldon was lucky” those are the first words in Stephen King’s classic horror book Misery. If you have read the book then you full well know that Paul Sheldon was in fact not a lucky man.
Janice Sinden the newest president, of the Denver Center
A long wait pays off when you are waiting for 'Godot'
