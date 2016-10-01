The Nightly Met: Richards, Baker, Lofthouse, and Ekeberg

Our latest episode includes authors C.R. Richards and Shannon Baker. We also visited with John Ekeberg and performed the history of musicals. And had a performance by up and coming artist Robert Lofthouse Jr.

Connect with The Nightly Met online…

Subscribe to The Nightly Met YouTube channel for more clips of our performers, interviews, and jokes:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA4b…

Find Last Week Tonight on Facebook cause you really should:

https://www.facebook.com/TheNightlyMet/

Or find and follow The Nightly Met on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/TheNightlyMet

Visit our official site for all your wildest desires: http://mymetmedia.com/category/themet…