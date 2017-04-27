A long wait pays off when you are waiting for ‘Godot’

As the old saying goes, ‘Good things come to those who wait.’ This phrase could not be more appropriately applied to the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities production of “Waiting for Godot.”

This classic show by Samuel Beckett was originally produced in French in 1953. At the time the show was meet with criticism and poor reviews. The world was not yet ready for a show like Godot.

“Waiting For Godot” became one of the first plays of the “theatre for the absurd” genre. A style of show that tries to shock audiences while exposing them to truth and realism. Audiences are exposed to themes such as time, friendship, and reality. The main characters are faced with the dilemma of staying and waiting for Godot many times or finally leaving and moving on.

‘Godot’ fits into this category because it is a show in which nothing happens, twice. Audiences watch as Estragon and Vladimir spend their day waiting for Godot to come. They fill their time by talking, fighting, and interacting with Pozzo and Lucky, two travelers, when they come by.

The second act is the same but slightly different. Estragon and Vladimir are still waiting for Godot. They still talk, but about different topics. Pozzo and Lucky come by again but are different as well.

‘Godot’ makes it’s viewers think. It does not lay out the path or the morals and messages it wants you to learn on a silver platter. The audience, just like the characters, must discover the themes along the way.

This fantastic production is brought to life by director Geoffrey Kent. His fight style of directing enhances the production to a breathtaking level. The direction is perfectly timed with the dialogue of the show creating a spectacle of monologue and action all in one.

Sam Gregory and Timothy McCracken play the roles of Vladimir and Estragon and play them perfectly. Their comedic timing, interaction with each other and ability to shift the mood of the show at the drop of a hat is pure perfection. Audiences can see that they enjoy each other and enjoy these roles and that adds the cherry on top of a stellar production.

“Waiting for Godot” is a show that needs no introduction. It has a long and rich history but if you want to see the show done justice then this production is your chance.

“Waiting For Godot” **** (out of four stars)

“Waiting For Godot” now playing at Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities 6901 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada, CO 80003. Directed by Geoffrey Kent. Staring: Sam Gregory and Timothy McCracken. Through May 20. For tickets visit aravadcenter.org.

The Arvada Center offers rush tickets (based on availability) for most Main Stage and Black Box Productions. Tickets go on sale the Monday before the production. Info at https://arvadacenter.org/visit-the-center/special-discounts

