Local Women Tweets Trump Threats

A Denver woman’s tweets supporting the assassination of Donald Trump have gone viral creating a Twitter firestorm.

Yesterday a Twitter account belonging to Tracy Pickerill sent a series of tweets including the following referencing Donald Trump:

Individuals concerned about the threats contacted Denver police, however they say they have forwarded the information to the proper authorities to investigate. Official charges have not been announced against Pickerill for the threats.

A Linkedin profile belonging to a Tracy Pickerill connected the profile to MSU Denver in addition to a listing for a Tracy Ann Pickerill in the A-Z Directory on the university’s website. The listing has since been removed and the university has said there is no record of Tracy Pickerill on MSU Denver’s payroll.

The Met Report has obtained a 2015 email which outlined plans for a start date for Tracy Pickerill as an Administrative Assistant in the university’s Marketing and Communications Department. According to the email sent to office staff, she would be filling in on a temporary basis.

We will keep you updated of any charges in the case.