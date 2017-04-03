Jenny Chow at the Vintage Theatre

Vintage Theatre presents

“The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow”

One brilliant woman’s quest to face her fears and determine her heritage.

March31-May 21

Fri/Sat at 7:30 p.m.; Sun. at 2:30 p.m.

Monday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m; No performance on April 16.

Tickets are $24 – $30

Online at www.vintagetheatre.org or 303-856-7830.