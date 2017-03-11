Hockey at MSU Denver

MSU Denver has a club hockey team that is shredding it on the ice. Celeste Zubia had the chance to sit down with some of the players.
For those of you excited about the upcoming Av’s game against the St. Louis Blues on the 21st of this month, MSUs marketing department and the Avalanche have teamed up to offer DEEPLY DISCOUNTED tickets for that game. If you are interested in going to the game and skating on the ice after purchase your tickets through the link below!
The link looks spammy but I assure you it’s not. It is a customized link the Avalanche ticketing team has given me.
http://www.avstix.com/austinevans17
These tickets are selling quick, last I checked about half were remaining. But I wouldn’t go, you’d have too much fun.
: )