Finding Neverland Does the Great Pan Proud

The hit show ‘Finding Neverland’ has taken the second star to the right and straight on to Denver.

When I first heard that Finding Neverland was on it’s way to Denver I was thrilled but was also faced with some hesitation. I have always been a huge Peter Pan fan, I credit it to the red hair, I love the idea of embracing the child inside and never growing up. So any new work that has to do with Peter Pan I take with a grain of salt.

After seeing “Finding Neverland’ though I can confidently say that it did the great Pan proud. The show was incredible and one of my all time favorites. I enjoyed seeing where the idea of Peter and Neverland came from and the struggles and hardship that author J.M. Barrie had to face in order to get the story published and the hardships in his personal life and the lives of those around him that inspired these stories.

Cameron Bond, Captain Hook, of the touring cast summarized what it is like playing these classic characters when he said “I get to portray Captain Hook in it’s rawest original form”. We get to see these classic characters straight from J.M. Barrie’s imagination. Not through the eyes of any other authors or filters but the original ideas brought to life.

Finding Neverland is a true modern classic that everyone should see over the holiday season.

Finding Neverland is now playing at the Buell Theatre through Jan. 1st.