“42nd Street” at the Candlelight

The classic Broadway show 42nd Street is now at the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse. Avery Anderson got a chance to chat with the shows director and choreographer. Avery also got a chance to get a tap dance lesson from the show.
“42nd Street” is now playing through June 4th. For tickets visit Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
