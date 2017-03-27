“42nd Street” at the Candlelight

By Avery Anderson on March 27, 2017

The classic Broadway show 42nd Street is now at the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse. Avery Anderson got a chance to chat with the shows director and choreographer. Avery also got a chance to get a tap dance lesson from the show.

“42nd Street” is now playing through June 4th. For tickets visit Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

4 Responses to ""42nd Street" at the Candlelight"

