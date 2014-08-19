AURARIA CAMPUS PHYSICAL ADDRESS
Tivoli Student Union, Suite 313
900 Auraria Parkway
Denver, CO 80204
MAILING ADDRESS
MSU Denver Met Media
Campus Box 57, P.O. Box 173362
Denver, CO 80217-3362
CONTACT US
Met Media is operated by the Office of Student Media
at Metropolitan State University of Denver.
Phone: 303-556-2507
Fax: 303-556-3421
Advertising: sales@mymetmedia.com
ADMINISTRATIVE TEAM
Steve Haigh – Director
303-556-8361
shaigh@msudenver.edu
@shaighdenver
Steve has more than 30 years of experience as a newspaper copy editor, page designer and web editor. He spent 25 years with the Rocky Mountain News through its closing in 2009 and served as an MSU Denver affiliate journalism professor and academic adviser before accepting leadership of Met Media in 2011. A native of Kansas City, Mo., Steve has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He and Pam have been married since 1984. They have two grown daughters, Kayla and Caroline, and two dogs, Otis and Cooper.
Ronan O’Shea – Assistant Director
303-556-5537
roshea3@msudenver.edu
@RonanOShea
Ronan joined MSU Denver as the assistant director of Met Media in January 2016. He holds a B.S. in sport communication from Indiana University and an M.S. in sport management from Illinois State University. Ronan served as a play-by-play announcer and video reporter for Illinois State University, the University of South Florida and the BIG EAST Digital Network. His reports have been featured on FOX News, FoxSports.com and Comcast SportsNet Chicago. Ronan is a Chicago native and currently resides in Denver.
Kathleen Jewby – Production Manager
303-556-8528
kjewby@msudenver.edu
Kathleen’s love of art and publications started at a young age. Her obsession with design grew while she attended MSU Denver and worked as the editor of Metrosphere arts and literary magazine, winning Met Media its first Pacemaker award from the Associated Collegiate Press in 2007. She leads a team of student graphic designers. Kathleen received a bachelor’s degree in fine arts with an emphasis in communication design, and minors in philosophy and management from MSU Denver in 2007.
Elizabeth Norberg – Office Manager
303-556-2507
enorbert@msudenver.edu
As the first point of contact for Met Media, Elizabeth wears many hats. Depending on the moment, she may act as an office manager, accountant, secretary, adviser, mentor or parent to more than 100 students involved with Met Media each semester. Liz is a proud mother and grandmother to two beautiful girls.
SALES & MARKETING
Caitlin Monaghan – Sales Manager
cmonagh2@msudenver.edu – Caitlin Monaghan is a senior at MSU Denver studying Sports Management with a minor in Sales. She also serves as a Sales Executive for Met Media. Caitlin is pursing a career in sport marketing and sales after graduation.
Kaitlyn Gartling – Marketing and Public Relations
kgartlin@msudenver.edu
Brooke Wallinger – Marketing and Public Relations
bwallin1@msudenver.edu – Brooke Wallinger is a senior at MSU Denver majoring in Journalism with a concentration in Public Relations. She currently serves as a social media manager for Met Media. Brooke plans to pursue a career in beauty marketing after graduation. You can contact her on Twitter at @Bwall1201.
STUDENT LEADERS (2017-2018)
THE METROPOLITAN
@TheMetOnline
Esteban Fernandez – Editor-in-Chief
eferna14@msudenver.edu
Montana Martin – Managing Editor
mmart427@msudenver.edu
Madison Lauterbach – News Editor
mlauter1@msudenver.edu
Maria Muller – Features Editor
mmuller4@msudenver.edu
David Schaut – Sports Editor
dschaut@msudenver.edu
@MSUDenverSports
Ali Watkins – Photo Editor
awatkin9@msudenver.edu
Cassie Ballard – Web Editor
cballar7@msudenver.edu
MET RADIO
@MetRadioDenver
Andrew Evemy – General Manager
aevemy@msudenver.edu
Stephen Priest – Production Director
spriest2@msudenver.edu – Stephen Priest (Jr.) is a senior at MSUD, double-majoring in Communications with an emphasis in broadcast performance and Journalism with a concentration in public relations. Outside of Met Media, Stephen works as a board-operator for Altitude Radio, helping to produce Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche radio broadcasts. In addition, Stephen also works as a board-operator for 104.3 The Fan (KKFN). You can contact Stephen on Twitter @SPriestJr.
Gabriel Gutierrez – Music Director
ggutie16@msudenver.edu
@gabegutierrezG
MET TV
@MetTV_MSU
Avery Anderson – General Manager
aande133@msudenver.edu – Avery Anderson is the general manager of Met TV. He hosts “The Nightly Met,” an entertainment variety show that highlights local art and culture. He loves the theater and all art and is an advocate for local theater companies through his many stories. He also enjoys gardening and being outside. You can also contact him on Twitter @a_anderson64.
Yekta Eskandari – News Director (The Met Report and Noticiero TVMET)
yeskanda@msudenver.edu – Yekta Eskandari is a sophomore at MSU Denver. She is double majoring in Journalism and Communication Studies and minoring in Spanish. She also serves as news director for Met TV. You can contact her on Twitter at @Yekta_E.
Christina Dayyani – Production Director
cdayyani@msudenver.edu
Vincent Thomas – Executive Producer (The Met Report)
vthoma11@msudenver.edu
@vinn_ayy
Andrea Herrera – Executive Producer (Noticiero TVMET)
aherre38@msudenver.edu
METROSPHERE ARTS, LITERARY AND CULTURE MAGAZINE
@MetrosphereMag
Teresa Diaz-Soriano –Editor-in-Chief
tdiazsor@msudenver.edu
@TDs303
Lauren Cordova – Managing Editor
scordo22@msudenver.edu
Maddi Waneka – Creative Director
mtroisi2@msudenver.edu
Cassie Ballard – Web Editor
cballar7@msudenver.edu